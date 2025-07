Mall of America® and 2D Con are teaming up for a weekend of family friendly gaming and entertainment. Expect tournaments, trivia, video games, board games + more all taking place in the Huntington® Bank Rotunda Fourth of July weekend.



2D Con is Minnesota's gaming community and hosts multiple events throughout the year, including 2D Con Prime, Minnesota's Largest Gaming and esports Event, taking place at the end of every summer in Bloomington, MN. Learn more about 2D Con at 2DCon.net.